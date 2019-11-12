AUBURN — Aileen Clark, 93, of Auburn, Indiana, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.
She was born April 9, 1926, in Hamilton, Indiana, to Lewis and Anna Tyler Ford.
Aileen received her bachelor of science degree and master of science degrees in education from St. Francis College.
She was a teacher for DeKalb County School District for 28 years.
Surviving are a son, Danny F. Clark, of Auburn; a daughter, Patricia A. Clark, of Encinitas, California; and sisters, Betty Krontz, of Butler, and Ella McClellan, of Auburn.
