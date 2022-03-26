AUBURN — Larry D. Boger, 78, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Greystone Health in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on July 14, 1943, in Auburn, to Harold and Dorothy (Mavis) Boger.
Larry was a U.S. Air Force Vietnam veteran and worked at Dana/Eaton Corporation in Auburn.
He married Linda Vogtman on June 16, 1973, and she passed away on June 8, 2001.
Surviving are two daughters and a son, Brenda Sue Boger, of Fort Wayne, Brent Allen (Marcy) Boger, of Auburn and Beth Ann Boger, of Defiance, Ohio; two special people he considered as his grandkids, Nicholas Yoder and Emily Boger; a sister-in-law, Jean Boger of St. Joe; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Gloria Boger, Carolyn Trammell and Marlene Boger; and four brothers, Frank Boger, Clarence Boger, Mike Boger and John Boger.
Military Honors will be conducted at 7 p.m., on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana.
Burial will take place at a later date in Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Calling is from 4-7 p.m., on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in memory of Larry, to the family to help with expenses.
To send condolences to the family visit www.fellerandclark.com.
