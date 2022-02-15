ANGOLA — Ruth DeMiller Hill was a caring mother, grandmother, and devoted friend. She left this world to be with her heavenly Father on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at age 92.
She was born to Walter and Ruth DeMiller on June 12, 1929, in Mobile, Alabama.
She graduated from Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Though she lived in the cold snowy Yankee north for more than 65 years, she was still a southerner at heart.
Ruth was a faithful Christian, proud patriot, and loving neighbor, and spent her time accordingly. She was a member of Holy Trinity Anglican Parish in Hillsdale, Michigan, for 30 years, a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), a Welcome Wagon hostess for more than 25 years, a member of Steuben County Republican Women’s Club, Precinct Committee Chairperson, a member of Angola Business and Professional Women, a founding member of Steuben County Genealogical Society, a Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader, and a 60-year resident on Lake James.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Ruth DeMiller; her brother, Walter DeMiller Jr.; and her former spouse, William Hill Jr.
Ruth is survived by her three children, Bill “Toff” (Joni) Hill III, of Angola, Indiana, Richard (Lynn) Hill, of Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Ruth (Patrick) Smith, of Bellevue, Ohio; her seven grandchildren, William (Stephanie) Hill IV, of Riverton, Wyoming, Faith Hill, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Daniel (Jodi) Hill, of Boston, Massachusetts, Katherine Hill, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Shaun (Heather) Smith, of Bellevue, Ohio, Rachel (Brent) Hiser, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Abigail (Jordan) Evans, of Bellevue, Ohio; and her 14 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana, with a Memorial Service at 7 p.m., immediately following at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Holy Trinity Anglican Parish in Hillsdale, Michigan.
Private burial will be at Jamestown Cemetery, Steuben County, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Trinity Anglican Parish, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), or the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
www.chssteubencounty.org/donate
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
