ANGOLA — Charles “Chuck” Rowley Sheets, age 94, passed away on Jan. 8, 2023, at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Chuck was born Jan. 6, 1929, in Angola, Indiana.
As a boy, Chuck’s farm life centered around his horses and dogs. He rode his horse to school and many other surprising places, if the stories are to be believed.
In 1947, Chuck graduated from Angola High School, where he was a varsity cheerleader. He attended Indiana University and met his love, Tusie Pohlmeyer. He was a member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity.
After serving in the Army, Chuck and Tusie married on July 10, 1954. They raised two girls as Chuck grew the family business Sheets Oil & Gas. He served as Indiana LP Gas Association President in 1965.
Chuck’s passion for his hometown and its people flourished. He served as Cameron Memorial Community Hospital Board Chair, Rotary Club of Angola President and 50-year-plus member, Steuben County Community Foundation and Breeden YMCA founding member.
RISE, Project Help, Angola Area Chamber, Steuben County Commissioners, and Trine University benefited from his charitable giving and guidance. Chuck was a member of the Angola Masonic Bodies, Pokagon and Mizpah Shrine clubs, Fort Wayne Scottish Rite, and Moose Lodge #1568, and the AQHA.
In 2016, Governor Mike Pence awarded Chuck the Sagamore of the Wabash, a prestigious recognition of his “humanity in living and inspirational leadership.”
During a 66-year marriage, Chuck and Tusie enjoyed cruises and traveled near and far. But, they treasured every moment with friends and family at Camp Sheets, their Lake James cottage. He loved snowmobiling and snow skied until age 90, at Otsego Ski Club. Chuck collected H. Clay Dahlberg bronzes, enjoyed Big Band music, danced skillfully with Tuz, and savored Ketel One (and Ketel Two).
Chuck was a developer — of community, of kindness, of relationships. He was humble, yet became prominent business leader. He was generous, but his greatest gifts were smiling blue eyes and quick sense of humor.
Chuck is survived by daughters, Martha Kempf, of Auburn, Indiana, and Mary (Thomas) Tomaski, of Gaylord, Michigan; sister-in-law, Martha Rarick of Fort Wayne, Indiana; grandsons, Peter (Jaclyn) Kempf, Jeffery (fiancée Jillian Comeau) Kempf, William Tomaski, and Anthony Tomaski; great-grandchildren, Rowan, Charlotte and Peter H. Kempf and Maren Comeau; nieces, Nancy (Scott) Ecclestone, Stephanie (Shawn) Wiley, Abigail (Barrett) Blaker, Caroline and Anna Rarick; and nephews, Martin (Jennifer) Rarick, Charles H. Sheets, Taylor (Morgan) Ecclestone, Trevor (Claire) Ecclestone, and William Crick.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Ann Sheets; parents, Harcourt and Elsta Sheets; brother, William (Carrington) Sheets; and brother-in-law, Von Rarick.
The memorial service is Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E. C.R. 200 N, Angola.
Visitation is Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, from 2-4 p.m., at Fairview Missionary Church.
Burial will be at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola.
Memorials may be made to the Sheets Family Fund at the Steuben County Community Foundation.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
