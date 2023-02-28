PLEASANT LAKE — Lyn “Bub” A. Hutchins, 86, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at his home.
He was born on Nov. 3, 1936, in DeKalb County, Indiana, to Leon “Tick” and Velma (DeLong) Hutchins. Lyn graduated from Pleasant Lake High School in 1954.
He was proud to serve his country in the United State Marine Corp. After serving in the Marines, Lyn studied architecture at Purdue University, Fort Wayne.
Lyn married Ann Harkleroad (Conway) on Dec. 26, 1956.
He was the Building Commissioner for the City of Angola, from April 1, 1988, to January 13, 2007.
Lyn was also a member of Angola Masonic Lodge #236.
Surviving are his children, Gary (Kim) Hutchins, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, and Kathleen (Tom) Armstrong, of Angola, Indiana; and his four grandchildren, Michael Armstrong, Anna Armstrong, Karlie Hutchins and Sarah Hutchins.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Hutchins, on March 16, 2021; and brother, Ronald L. Hutchins, on Aug. 12, 2013.
Per the family’s wishes, no service will be held.
Memorials may be made to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, P.O. Box 204, Angola, IN 46703. https://www.chssteubencounty.org
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
