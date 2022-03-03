COLUMBIA CITY — Hal Eugene Trump, 84, of Columbia City, Indiana, died at 11:45 a.m., on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, where he was admitted on Friday.
Born on Sept. 25, 1937, in rural Richland Township, Whitley County, Indiana, he was a son of the late Cortez and Anne (Secrist) Trump.
He received his diploma, on crutches, at Larwill High School in May 1955, after a head-on car crash crushed both his legs and his face, and left him recuperating for five months.
He began his work career at International Harvester, where he met the love of his life, Roberta “Bobbie” Kesler. He must have worn her down, as they were united in marriage March 22, 1958. They were three weeks shy of celebrating their 64th wedding anniversary.
Working for International Harvester in Fort Wayne, he was transferred to the Springfield, Ohio, plant in 1983. He retired in the spring of 1995, after 40 years as the head of marketing relations and customer service. He then worked part-time for Dayton-Walther Corporation in sales.
Hal held several memberships with more than 50 years, at Due Guard Masonic Lodge #278, the Scottish Rite Valley of Fort Wayne, Mizpah Shrine, Order of the Eastern Star, where he and Bobbie served as Worthy Patron and Worthy Matron in the 1960s.
He enjoyed planning Larwill Squawbuck days and organizing the car show. Hal served on the Whitko School Board for 11 years, both in the early 1980s and early 2000s, serving as President a few of the years. He served on the Whitley County Planning Commission from 1976-1982, and on the Advisory Board for Richland Township in the 1980s. During 2000 and 2001, he was Chairman of the Board for Whitley County Council on Aging. He received the Heart of Gold Award twice.
His favorite hobbies were watching his three favorite sport teams, Boston Red Sox, IU Basketball and Chicago Bears. He loved his chocolate labs, Cocoa, Missy, Hershey and Chipper.
Hal is survived by his wife, Bobbie; children, Pamela (Leslie) Hoffman, of South Whitley, Michael (Ann) Trump, of Fort Wayne and Kimberly (Dan) Chambers, of Columbia City; grandchildren, Holly (Andy) Swogger, Joshua (Lauren) Hoffman, Maegen (Mike) Barbour, Brandon (Tianna) Porter, Kaeleigh (Sam) Aguirre, Cruz (Deanna) Garcia and Jordyn Trump; great-grandchildren, Madisyn Redman, Landon and Lydia Swogger, Montgomery, Morrison and Verona Hoffman, Monroe and Maeleigh Barbour and Sebastian, Felix and Andreas Aguirre.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Malcolm and Theodore Trump; a sister, Suzanne Heingartner; and infant sisters, Joyce Elaine Trump and Elizabeth Ann Trump.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial is at South Park Annex Cemetery.
Visitation is from 2-5 p.m., on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the funeral home.
Memorials in Hal’s honor are to Shriners Hospitals for Children or The Chapel.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.