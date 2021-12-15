Lois Cormany
COLUMBIA CITY — Lois J. Cormany, age 88, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away at 9:54 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home, Fort Wayne.
Born on May 13, 1933, in Columbia City, she was the daughter of Edward and Arlene (Gregory) Krider.
Lois grew up in Thorncreek Township and graduated from Columbia City High School with the Class of 1951.
On November 22, 1952, she married Thomas Cormany at Troy Presbyterian Church.
Lois was a homemaker and also worked for the Whitley County Health Department for 25 years.
Lois was a member of Collins United Methodist Church Women’s Group and also played the piano there for many years. She was a unique and gentle soul that was very faithful and involved in her church. In addition, Lois was a member of Whitley County Extension Homemakers and Gideon’s Auxiliary.
Survivors include her children, Kathy (Richard) Studebaker, of Columbia City, Jody (George) Gaerte, of Columbia City, Lori (Ron) Dunn, of Larwill and Jim (Cindy) Cormany, of Columbia City; 11 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas Cormany; and son-in-law, Bill Monesmith.
Friends may call on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, from 2-7 p.m., at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at 10 a.m., at the funeral home, with calling one hour prior to service.
Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery, Churubusco.
Memorial contributions in memory of Lois may be made to Gideons International, Collins United Methodist Church or Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to sign the guest register or to leave a condolence.
