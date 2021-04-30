HUDSON — Marion Sue Gilbert, 70, of Hudson, Indiana, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at her residence.
She was born on Nov. 23, 1950, in Toledo, Ohio, to Alfred and Anna Mae (Petroff) Williams.
On Oct. 14, 1991, in Angola, Indiana, she married John D. Gilbert. He survives in Hudson.
Mrs. Gilbert retired as a group leader from Bostwick-Braun in Ashley, Indiana.
Also surviving are three daughters, Geri (Al) Micenic, of Toledo, Ohio, Tammy (Gordy) Williams, of Toledo, Ohio, and Kim (Brent) Dombroff, of Greensboro, North Carolina; a son, Eric Dombroff, of Butler; two stepdaughters, Rena (John) Dawes, of Greytown, Ohio, and Mona (David) Overmyer-Hernandez, of Oregon, Ohio; two stepsons, Charles T. (Ellen) Flinders, of Hudson and Josh R. Gilbert, of Angola; six grandchildren; 13 step-grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and great great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sharon Williams, of Toledo, Ohio, and Julie Williams, of Toledo, Ohio; and a brother, Steve (Kim) Williams, of Toledo, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a stepdaughter, Sara Gilbert-Hixson; two brothers, Alan Williams and Mark Williams; and three sisters, Karen Snyder, Muggs Overholt and Marie Williams, whom also died on Wednesday.
Visitation will be on Saturday, May 1, 2021, from 1-4 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson.
Share memories or condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
