KENDALLVILLE — Eugene V. “Gene” Leighty, 87, of Kendallville, Indiana, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville. with his wife at his side.
He was born on Nov. 18, 1935, in Kendallville, to Marve and Alice (Brown) Leighty.
On June 22, 1956, in Kendallville he married Connie Sue Rhodes.
Mr. Leighty had worked for McClure Implement in Kendallville for 10 years and A-1 Production in Kendallville for 42 years, before his retirement.
Gene was a member of the former Kendallville Moose Lodge 1301 and the Kendallville Eagles 985.
Being a big fan of East Noble, he could often be found alongside his wife, Connie, at youth through high school sporting events. They could be seen supporting the youth of our community for many, many years.
Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Connie Leighty, of Kendallville; a daughter, Diane Leighty, of Kendallville; three sons, Duane Leighty, Dan (Robbie) Leighty, and Larry (Janice) Leighty, all of Kendallville; seven grandchildren, Jacob (Jenny Fox) Leighty, Ryan (Jaimie) Leighty, Heather (Billy) Lynch, Sophia Foster, John (Brandi) Rouch, Kevin (Christina) Rouch, and Paul (Kelli) Rouch; 20 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and two sisters-in-law, Dorothy (Larry) Jarrett and Norma Kimmell, both of Kendallville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Josephine Clouse; two brothers, Marve Leighty Jr., and Frank Leighty; three sisters-in-law, Dorothy Leighty, Bondie Leighty, and Donna Hale; two brothers-in-law, Larry Kimmell and Harry Clouse; and a grandson-in-law, Judd Foster.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor David Mathews of Faith United Methodist Church in Kendallville, officiating.
Casketbearers will be his grandchildren.
Burial will be at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, from 2-7 p.m., and one hour prior to the funeral service on Thursday, all at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to East Noble Baseball or East Noble Softball.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
