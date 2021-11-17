HOWE — Rex L. Combs, 72, of Howe, died Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.
He was born on April 4, 1949, in Sturgis, Michigan, to Bernard W. and Laverne Peggy (Hiatt) Combs.
Rex was a spot welder and worked for Machine-Rite/Atwood Mobile Products from 1975-2007, when the plant was closed in LaGrange.
Mr. Combs served his country in the U.S. Army from April 1969 to March 1971.
In 1972, Rex married Carol Jane Schworm at LaGrange Presbyterian Church. Carol preceded Rex in death on April 30, 1999.
Surviving Rex are his three sons, Shawn (Loretta) Combs, Wesley (Misty) Combs and Jeff Combs, all of Howe, Indiana; five grandchildren, Westen (Alaina) Combs, Kimberly Combs, Jozlynne Combs, Jordan Combs and Candice Combs; two great-grandchildren, Aurora Combs and Serenity Combs; stepmother, Luanne Combs, of Elkhart, Indiana; and sister-in-law, Mary Combs, of Bristol, Indiana.
Preceding Rex in death were his parents; his wife, Carol; and a brother, James Combs.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.
The Pastor Dwight Kauffman will officiate the services and burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery, Howe, Indiana.
A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, from 4-8 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, Indiana.
