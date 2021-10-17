FREMONT — Judith Elaine Hunter, 79, of Fremont, Indiana, formerly of Lima, Ohio, died Friday Oct. 15, 2021, in Angola. Arrangements are pending at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.
