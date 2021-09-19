ANGOLA — Curtis Nolan Cole, 35, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at his home in Angola.
He was born on Octo. 9, 1985, (his dads birthday present) to James and Rhoda (Lawson) Cole.
Curtis spent his formative years attending school in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, graduating from Oakland High School in 2004.
Curtis is survived by his parents, Jim and Rhoda Cole, of Angola; three brothers, Michael Wayne Cole, of Angola, Kelly Logan Cole, of Angola and Eric James Cole and his wife, Jessica, of Angola, and their two sons, Zayden and Draven; uncle, Charles D. (Barbara) Cole, of Angola; and his aunt and great mentor and support, Jean “Polly” (Ed) Faulkner, of Waterloo; and lastly, his friends, companions and sidekicks, his dogs, Chewy and Ruger.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wayne D. and Lena R. (Eatinger) Cole and H.V. and Neva N. (Lehman) Lawson; two aunts; and two uncles.
Curtis had a love for family, farm, the outdoors, hunting, fishing, four-wheelers and tractors. He helped his grandpa restore a Farmall H tractor and ate countless sugar cookies that grandma made. He also enjoyed friendly brotherly competitions while fishing and trying to see who could shoot the biggest buck.
He enjoyed winning at card games, music, building computers, online gaming and remote-controlled cars that he would race on the four-wheeler tracks. He would watch cooking shows for him and his mom to try. Curtis also helped his brother, Kelly, gain a soccer scholarship as a goalkeeper, by kicking soccer balls at him for hours at a time.
A Celebration of Curtis’s Life will be held from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the family farm and home of his parents; 2285 E. C.R. 20N, Angola, IN 46703. Come share in a life gone too soon.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, P.O. Box 204, Angola, IN 46703, or JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation), 200 Vesey St., 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281.
