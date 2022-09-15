EDWARDSBURG — "Ric" Jon Eric Riemke passed the morning of Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
He was born on Feb. 5, 1968, in Kendallville, Indiana, to John Riemke and the late Barbara Shank Riemke.
He graduated from East Noble High School in 1986, and moved on to Vincennes University on a baseball scholarship. He then transferred to Purdue University, West Lafayette, graduating with a degree in civil engineering in 1991.
After graduation, Ric worked for St. Joseph County, then joined Lawson Fisher in 1997, doing what he loved, working outside building roads and bridges for 25 years.
In 1994, Ric married Aimee Miller. The two enjoyed traveling the world. In 2008, Alyssa Morgan Riemke was born to the happy couple and was instantly Ric's pride and joy. He loved supporting her in all her endeavors.
Ric loved listening to the Beatles, golfing, fishing and enjoyed all types of sports. He particularly loved Notre Dame football, IU Basketball and any team playing against Purdue.
Ric was preceded in death by his loving mother, Barbara Shank Riemke; and a nephew, Jason Riehm.
Surviving are his loving wife, Aimee (Miller); and beautiful daughter, Alyssa; father, John; sisters, Karen (Greg) Cordial and Julie (Michael) Riehm; brother Michael Riemke (Dan Ryan); as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Edwardsburg Public School Foundation, at edwardsburgschoolsfoundation.org and the Community Foundation of Noble County/John and Barb Riemke Family Fund at https://cfnoble.org/product/riemke-john-and-barb-family-fund/
Visitation for Ric will take place on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at McGann Hay, Granger Chapel, 13260 S.R. 23, enter at Cherry Road, from 1-4 p.m., with a funeral service beginning at 4 p.m.
Cremation will then take place at a later date. To send private condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com.
