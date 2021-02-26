BUTLER — Armand “Michael” Phillips, 61, of Butler, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, surrounded by his family.
He was born on April 28, 1959, in Hicksville, Ohio, to Wendell A. and Sondra S. (Sicard) Phillips. His father has passed away and his mother survives in Butler.
Michael worked at Woods Services in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, and attended First Presbyterian Church in Langhorne.
He participated in the Special Olympics in Swimming and Basketball in Pennsylvania, and also played on the Special Olympics Baseball Team.
He is survived by his mother, Sondra Phillips, of Butler; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Kimberly and James Massie, of Montpelier, Ohio, and Jody and Jeff Porter, of Angola; and several nieces; nephews; great-nieces; and great-nephews.
A private family burial will take place at the family mausoleum at Butler Cemetery.
Memorials may be given in Michael’s name to the Butler Public Library, DeKalb County Humane Shelter or Special Olympics.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is assisting the family with arrangements.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
