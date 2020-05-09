KENDALLVILLE — Douglas Edward Caldwell, 63, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on March 16, 1957, in Kendallville to Edward and Helen (Stomm) Caldwell.
He honorably served in the U.S. Army as a Ranger.
He returned to this area eight years ago, coming from London, Ohio.
Surviving are three sons, Steven Caldwell of Columbus, Ohio, John David Caldwell, and Joseph Caldwell; one daughter, Kristene Caldwell; and three siblings, Valorie Strunk, Mark Caldwell, and Craig Caldwell.
A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.