WOLCOTTVILLE — Lila Joyce (Adams) Emerick, 84, of Wolcottville, Indiana, passed away on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 30, 2020, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville, Indiana.
Lila was born on March 27, 1935, in Butler, Indiana, the daughter of Emmett and Arminta (Funk) Adams.
She attended the local school, where she graduated the year of 1953.
The year of 1955, at Butler, she married Robert L. Emerick, of Kendallville, Indiana, the son of Virgil and Birdena Emerick.
Lila and Robert were residents of Kendallville, where she worked at the Kroger store and later was employed at McCray Refrigeration Company in the purchasing department, for several years.
While working at McCray, Lila and Robert became very good friends with Lloyd and Peggie Liebenberg, who owned a refrigeration factory in Pinetown, South Africa, and were also distributors for McCray Refrigeration Company, where they visited occasionally for business reasons. During one trip to America, the Liebenberg’s stayed at the country home of Lila and her husband for a week. During their visit, they asked Lila and Robert if they would travel to Pinetown and stay with them for a five-week period. They said yes, and McCray’s approved the five-week vacation. There were many places of interest visited during their stay but the most interesting was the visit to the Transkie.
The year of 1970, Lila and her husband relocated to Vermilion, Ohio, where she was employed at Bettcher Industries Inc., as a buyer. Upon retirement, she received a plaque which reads, “Bettcher Industries Inc., Joyce Emerick, In Appreciation of Your Many Years of Faithful and Loyal Service, 1970-1990, The Knowledge of a Job Well Done. Make Your Retirement a Happy One! Lawrence Bettcher, President.”
The year of 1990, Lila and her husband retired and returned to their country home near South Milford.
Surviving is a brother, Harold Adams, of Auburn, Indiana.
Final resting place will be at Woodruff Cemetery, LaGrange County, Indiana, with private burial.
Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
