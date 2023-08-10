Walter Bidlack
Walter Glenn Bidlack, 81, of Angola, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola, Indiana.
Memorial services will be at 6:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at Fairview Missionary Church, with Pastor Joel Greenwood officiating.
Military Honors will be rendered by Hamilton American Legion, Franklin R. Fee Post 467.
Memorial donations may be made to Hamilton American Legion, Franklin R. Fee Post 467 or to Fairview Missionary Church, Angola, Indiana.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
