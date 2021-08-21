Irene Bogle
COLUMBIA CITY — Irene Anna Bogle, 74, of rural Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully at 8:10 a.m., on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on Sept. 10, 1946, in Münchweiler, Germany, a daughter of the late Kurt and Helena (Klein) Horn.
Her formative years were spent in Germany, where she earned an Associate’s Degree in retail.
Moving to the United States, she became a U.S. citizen.
She worked for Dana Corporation in Churubusco, from 1972 until 1982, when she married John A. Bogle on Oct. 2, 1982. They have always made their home in rural Columbia City.
A member of St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, Columbia City, she was a eucharist minister for many years. Using her crochet skills, she made care blankets blessed by the priest and presented them to parishioners in need. Also, for many years she made baby blankets by the hundreds for the Women’s Care Center in Fort Wayne.
As her parents aged, she returned to Germany twice per year, for six to eight weeks at a time, to provide for their care. While at home, she enjoyed growing flowers that adorned their property.
Surviving are her husband, John; a son, Kurt A. (Lynnette) Begue, of Auburn; stepsons, Andrew J. Bogle and Robert B. Bogle, of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, Madison, Shelby and Morgan Begue and Noah Wilber; a sister, Irmgard Klaus Pudelko; and a brother, Alois (Gabrelle) Horn, both of Germany.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Begue.
The funeral service is Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Smith & Sons Funeral Home.
Burial will be at Nolt Cemetery.
Visitation is from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Memorials are to St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
