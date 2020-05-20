NEWVILLE — Kenneth C. Shank, age 81, of Newville, Indiana, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, at his Newville home.
He was born on Dec. 31, 1938, in Swan Township, Noble County, Indiana, to Cecil and Irene (Moran) Shank.
He graduated in 1957, from Antwerp High School where he was active in track, boxing, school plays and the school newspaper.
Mr. Shank worked at Dana Corporation in Fort Wayne, retiring in 1993.
He was a member of the Butler Eagles. Kenneth enjoyed riding his mo-ped, racking up more than 49,000 miles. He also enjoyed gardening and working outside, he always stayed busy. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and his grandkids.
Survivors include his daughters and son-in-law, Wendy and Terry Dyer, of Fort Wayne, and Andrea Shank, of Fort Wayne; stepdaughter and son-in-law, Dana and Terry Geiger, of Avilla; eight grandchildren, Angie, Jake, Justin, Morgan, Jamie, Brooke, Christopher and Hanna; five great-grandchildren, Avalynn, Adalynn, Jax, Emma and Cash; brothers and sisters, Sam Shank, Cycle Shank, Faye Ries, Judy Snyder and John Shank; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepdaughter, Renee Cottier; and brothers and sisters, Marcille Woodbury, Wilma Hess, Erajean Knapp, Myrtle Secriets, Jerron Edsal, Billy Shank and Thomas Shank.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Riverview Cemetery in Newville.
Private family visitation will take place prior to the graveside services at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
