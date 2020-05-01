PLEASANT LAKE — Nancy Jo Bowling, age 74, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, and formerly of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2020, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola, Indiana.
Nancy was born on Jan. 30, 1946, in Coldwater, Michigan.
She graduated from Fremont High School in 1964.
Nancy married Billy Gene Bowling on Nov. 25, 1967, in Fremont, Indiana.
She worked for Culligan Water Systems in Angola, Indiana, for many years.
Nancy enjoyed bowling, feeding the birds, doing jigsaw puzzles, and crocheting.
Survivors include her husband, Billy Bowling, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; daughter, Jacinda (Jason) Ritter, of Fremont, Indiana; and grandchildren, Janessa Ritter and Justyn Ritter.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m., on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont. Due to guidelines established by the State of Indiana in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation is limited to 10 people at a time in the funeral home. Social distancing should be observed at all times.
Please use good judgement in determining the length of your visit or if you should attend. Please also keep social distancing in the parking area, no congregating is allowed outside the funeral home.
Private family graveside services will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Lakeside Cemetery in Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations in her memory may be directed to Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, P.O. Box 204, Angola, Indiana 46703.
Any cards of condolence and sympathy may also be mailed to the family in care of Beams Funeral Home, P.O. Box 5, Fremont, IN 46737.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.
