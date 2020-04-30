BUTLER — Roger L. Treesh, age 73, of Butler, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on June 17, 1946, in Garrett, Indiana, to Iver and Lenora (Hurd) Treesh. He graduated from Waterloo High School in 1964.
Roger married Deanna Zeisloft on Aug. 10, 1968, at Norris Chapel United Methodist Church in Auburn.
He helped his dad on the family farm, then went to work at Kraft Foods in Kendallville. He spent two years in the United States Army, with one year of that being served in Vietnam. After his service in the Army, Roger went to work for B.F. Goodrich in Woodburn for 43 years.
He loved doing things for his children and he enjoyed spending time with his 14 grandchildren. He especially enjoyed going to their soccer, baseball and volleyball games.
His survivors include his wife of 52 years, Deanna Treesh, of Butler; daughter and son-in-law, Treena and Leo Phillips, of Fort Wayne; sons and daughters-in-law; Todd and Diane Treesh, of Butler, and Ryan and Lesley Treesh, of Leo; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Barb Vollmer, of Edgerton, Ohio; and brother and sister-in-law, Keith and Deb Treesh, of Auburn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, Marvin Treesh, Tom Treesh and Gary Treesh.
Due to the health concerns about large public gatherings, the family has decided to have a private family gathering to celebrate Roger’s life.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
