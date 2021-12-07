APPLETON, Wis. — Dorothy Ann (Trout) Markley, 93, of Appleton, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Prairie Home Assisted Living in Menasha, Wisconsin.
She was born on March 1, 1928, in Plymouth, England. Growing up during WWII in this naval harbor town, her education was suspended by the nightly bombings; but she later educated to a Ph.D. level in literature and history of Great Britain and the American West.
After the war, she met John in London, moved to northeast Indiana, and married in 1948. She was a life-long believer and attended the Episcopal Church.
Dorothy received an honorary commission as a Kentucky Colonel for volunteer and career work with hospice and a children’s hospital in Louisville, Kentucky, through her role as President of Crescent Hill Women’s Club and Director of Development of Hospice of Louisville. She and John traveled extensively worldwide, leading to her volunteer work at Children’s Hospital, Cairo, Egypt, while in residence there with the International Executives Service Corps.
Surviving are her three children, Sally Markley Covyeau, of Menasha, Wisconsin, and Andrew James Markley and Grace Markley-Reiter, both of Cincinnati; her grand and great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Cassie Trout, of Plymouth, England.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest James and Dorothy James (Mountjoy) Trout; husband, John Alden Markley; sister, Betty McVitty; and brother, Alan Trout.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, Indiana, with Father Paul Greve of Trinity Episcopal Church, Fort Wayne, Indiana, officiating.
Burial will take place at Waterloo Cemetery in Waterloo, Indiana.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, prior to the service at the funeral home.
She will be missed by relatives and friends around the world.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Building Homes for Heroes.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
