BLUFFTON — Doug L. Flowers, 70, of Bluffton, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
He was born on May 22, 1950, in Bluffton, to Homer Flowers and Mabel Bradley. They preceded him in death.
Doug was a CNC programmer for many years. He enjoyed riding his motorcycles, playing his Nintendo, Amazon shopping and golfing. He also enjoyed being an outdoorsman.
Doug is survived by his wife of 44 years, Janice Flowers; daughters, Nanette (Flowers) and Amanda (Flowers) Schaan; grandchildren, Angela, Christopher, Dylan, Ethan, Chayton and Takoda; five great-grandchildren; and brother, Ronald Flowers.
Also preceding him in passing was his stepfather, Delbert Bradley; sister, Elizabeth Ellison; and brothers, Michael and Terry Flowers.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wells County Humane Society.
Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com.
