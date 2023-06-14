KENDALLVILLE — Haley Aletha Haney, age 23, died on Sunday, June 11, 2023, from injuries sustained in an auto accident.
Haley was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on March 16, 2000, to Shawna Marie (Stout) Joseph and Scott Michael Haney.
She graduated from East Noble High School in 2018, and operated her own residential cleaning business.
Our beautiful Haley will be missed dearly. She was a daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin, friend and girlfriend. Haley was as beautiful on the outside as she was on the inside. She loved to cook for friends and family as well as do their hair and makeup anytime, which included microblading. She loved spending time with her beloved dogs, singing and deer hunting. Haley looked forward to attending church with her grandparents each week, where she grew in her strong faith in God. Haley is so deeply loved by all who knew her and will be deeply missed by many.
Survivors include her mother, Shawna and Daniel Joseph, of Wolcottville; father, Scott and Brooke Haney, of Kendallville; brothers, Tristin Haney, of Kendallville and his girlfriend, Jasmine Freeman, and Remington Haney, of Kendallville; sister, Reagan Haney, of Kendallville; Haley’s boyfriend, Kyle Millin, of Niles, Michigan; maternal grandmother, Judy Moore, of LaGrange; paternal grandparents, Mike and Judy Haney, of Kendallville; paternal great-grandmother, Virginia Haney, of Kendallville; grandparents, Robert and Kelly Bolen, of Kendallville and Wesley and Nadine Nelson, of Marysville, California; aunt, Jillian Schultz, of Kendallville; uncle, Cory Stout, of LaGrange; aunt, Megan Sadarro, of California; and uncle, Michael Joseph, of California.
She was preceded in death by her uncle, Marc Haney; great-grandfather, Allen Haney; great-grandparents, Carl and Barb Stout; and grandfather, Daniel Moore.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023, from 3-8 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home, with Pastor Drew Baker officiating.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Casket bearers will be Tristin Haney, Robert Bolen, Kevin Parks, Landin Hall, Kyle Millin, Weston Boyles and Kaleb Ballard. Honorary bearers will be Reagan Haney and Remington Haney.
Memorial donations may be made to the Noble County Humane Society.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
