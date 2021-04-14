COLUMBIA CITY — Esther Marschand Geiger, 98, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, at North Ridge Village Nursing and Rehab in Albion, Indiana.
She was born in Whitley County, Indiana, on Jan. 23, 1923, to Melvin and Juda (Zumbrun) Miller. Her parents preceded her in death.
She spent her formative years in Smith Township, graduating from Churubusco High School.
Esther Miller was married to Harold Marschand on Oct. 7, 1941. He preceded her in death on June 2, 1960.
Esther Marschand was then married to Herschel "Bill" Geiger on Sept. 24, 1966. He preceded her in death on Dec. 22, 1996.
She worked as a packer at Dana Corporation in Churubusco, retiring after more than 30 years.
Esther was a very quiet person, who enjoyed caring for her plants and animals. She was very proud of her home and always kept it in top shape.
Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Sherral Marschand; two granddaughters, Dawn (Will) Norris and Tina (Todd) Skinner; six great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and spouses, she was preceded in death by her son, Steve Marschand; two sisters, Hildreth Gump and Louise More; and two brothers, John and Ralph Miller.
Graveside services will take place at Christian Chapel Cemetery on Monday, April 5, 2021, at 11 a.m.
Memorials may be made to the Whitley County Humane Society.
Send an online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
