HOWE — Charles J. “Chuck” Vaughn, 80, of Howe, Indiana, died on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Chandler Place in Kendallville, Indiana.
Chuck was born on Feb. 5, 1942, in Sturgis, Michigan, to James Clinton and Adele L. (Hartman) Vaughn.
On April 1, 1967, he married Dorothy L. Cimino in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, and began what would become a 46-year honeymoon.
Chuck was a United States Navy veteran. He was a graduate of the U.S. Navy Class A Electronics Technician School and Mechanic Course.
In 1967, he returned to LaGrange County and began working at Holly Park Homes until 1977.
He was a 1971 graduate of Indiana University, earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration.
In 1977, he co-founded Shipshewana Homes with his father. He operated Shipshewana Homes until his retirement in 2014.
He was an active member of many organizations within LaGrange County and the business community. He served six years as a member of the LaGrange County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors; he was its president for three years. Chuck was licensed in Michigan as a residential builder and installer/servicer for manufactured homes.
He was also a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in LaGrange, Indiana.
Chuck was proud of the fact that he had visited 45 U.S. states; Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, Canada, Bermuda, and Italy. He enjoyed the time he spent with family at their home and working both at Shipshewana Homes and on his farm. He did a lot of traveling in the family motorhome, and he enjoyed cars, boating, fishing, reading, doing genealogy, and puttering in his workshop.
Surviving Chuck are his daughter, Christine M. Vaughn, of Indianapolis, Indiana; his son, James C. Vaughn V (Shannon Ruckert), of Howe, Indiana; and three grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Dorothy Vaughn, on Sept. 9, 2013; his parents, James C. and Adele Vaughn; a sister, Marsha Ann Frame; and a brother, James C. Vaughn.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, from 10 a.m., until the noon Funeral Mass.
The visitation and Funeral Mass will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 0050 N. C.R. 100 E, LaGrange, Indiana.
Father Osman Ramos will officiate the Funeral Mass.
Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange, Indiana, where military rites will be conducted.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
