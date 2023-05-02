KENDALLVILLE — Oscar Handshoe Jr., age 62, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away April 25, 2023, at his home in Kendallville.
Oscar was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on Sept. 7, 1960, son of the late Oscar and Ollie Sue (Smith) Handshoe.
He graduated from East Noble High School in 1978, and entered the United States Marine Corps. He also served honorably in the Air National Guard and retired from the United States Air Force.
Survivors include his sister, Lynette Page and her fiancé, Jeff Chapman, of Fort Wayne; brother, Todd Handshoe and Becky Leer, of Kendallville; nieces, Tiffany Page, of Fort Wayne and Beth Ann Barrand, of Fort Wayne; nephew, Heath Handshoe, of Avilla; great-nieces, Julie Ann Fleming, Gracie Ann Barrand, Nevaeh Handshoe and DaLaura Handshoe; and special cousin, Jackie Manns.
Oscar was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Ollie; and his brother, Phil Handshoe in 2015.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 1 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m.
Burial with military honors will take place at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
