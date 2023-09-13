AVILLA — Betty Jane Heiman, age 79, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. at Ascension Sacred Heart Home in Avilla.
Mrs. Heiman was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on April 24, 1944, daughter of the late Herman Henry Norden and Mela Ella (Sundermann) Norden.
She graduated from Avilla High School in 1962, and married David Lee Heiman on July 29, 1967, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Avilla.
Betty was employed over the years by Lincoln Life, Chronister’s and Walgreens. She also was very involved in keeping books for the Heiman family business.
Betty was a longtime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Avilla, where she taught Sunday school for many years and was active with Ladies Aide.
She was a dedicated wife, loving mother and wonderful homemaker for her family. She loved being with her family, spending weekends on Witmer Lake and playing games with her grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening and making crafts. She loved reading, embroidery and doing word search puzzles. Betty was deeply loved, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her and loved her.
Survivors include her husband, David Heiman, of Avilla; sons, Steven and Kathy Heiman, of Avilla and Timothy and Jill Heiman, of Warsaw; daughters, Pamela and David Hesters, of Rolling Prairie, Indiana, and Sarah and John Wilson III, of Wolf Lake, Indiana; grandchildren, Erica Hesters, Nicole Hesters, Ryan Hesters, Jacob Heiman, Andrew (Amy) Foster, Norman Foster and Angela Foster; brothers, Donald and Glee Norden, of Avilla and Martin Norden, of Garrett; sisters, Doris Hess, of Huntertown, Bonnie and Ronald Buuck, of Ossian and Janet and Michael Hackman, of Columbus, Indiana.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Mela Norden; sister-in-law, Doris Norden; and brother-in-law, George Hess.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, from 3-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 2 p.m., at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Avilla, with the Rev. Patrick Kuhlman officiating the service.
Visitation will also be held at 1 p.m., prior to the service.
Burial will take place at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, near Avilla.
Memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church Ladies Aide, Sunday school or youth group.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
