AUBURN — Nicole L. Zimmerman, 49, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Auburn Village in Auburn.
Nicole was born on Aug. 7, 1972, in LaGrange, Indiana.
She was a graduate of Angola High School.
Nicole was part of Easterseals RISE in Angola. As part of RISE, she would work at McDonalds and Ruby Tuesdays.
Surviving are her mother and stepfather, Linda L. and Charles H. Nelson, of Hamilton; two brothers, Robert D. Zimmerman, of Angola and Ronald E. Zimmerman, of Hamilton; and several stepsisters; stepbrothers; aunts; and uncles.
Private family services will take place at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo.
Burial will take place at Butler Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Easterseals RISE, 1600 Wohlert St., Angola, IN 46703.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
