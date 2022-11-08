AVILLA — Harriett E. Teders, 78, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away at her home, surrounded by family, on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
She was born on Jan. 17, 1944, to Job and Faye (DePew) Malcolm, at Garrett Hospital in Garrett, Indiana. Harriett was raised by her father and stepmother, Geraldine Malcolm.
She was a graduate of Garrett High School.
She married Herman Teders on Aug. 8, 1963, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Garrett, Indiana.
Harriett was a cake decorator at Rogers (later Scott’s Grocery), and was a part inspector for Kitco in Avilla.
She enjoyed crocheting and gifting her crochet pieces, working puzzles, playing cards and Yahtzee with her family. She also enjoyed her winters in Florida.
Survivors include her husband, Herman Teders, of Avilla; son, Mark (Lisa) Teders, of Lake City, Florida; daughters, Rita (Bill) England, of Albion and Cindy (Brad) Steveson, of Heath, Texas; brother, Jim (Norma) Malcolm, of North Manchester, Indiana; and sister, Norma (Richard) Hall, of Grabill. Also surviving are grandchildren, Nichole Carteaux, Erica (Jake) Stanley, Nathan (Carolynn) Carteaux, Mara England, Ashlee (Kyle) Holloway, Austin Teders, Marcus Teders, Preslee Steveson, Karly Steveson, Justin England, Ethan England, and Cordell England. She has nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Eric Teders; sister, Barbara Morris; infant brother, Kenneth Malcolm; and grandchildren, Kaelie Cusik, Anthony Cusik, and Jenna England.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 232 N. Main St., Avilla, with viewing one hour prior.
Fr. Andrew Curry will officiate.
Visitation will also be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla.
Recitation of the rosary will be at 7 p.m., on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Avilla.
Memorials are to St. Mary’s of the Assumption Catholic Church in Avilla, Indiana.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book at www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
