ANGOLA — Mary Ann Bonner, age 61, of Lake James, Angola, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at her home, following a 5-year battle with cancer.
She was born on Nov. 23, 1960, in Highland Park, Michigan, to Donald and Gerry (Balda) Smart.
Mary Ann graduated from West Bloomfield High School in 1978.
She married Leonard Bonner on Oct. 19, 1984, in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.
Mary Ann worked for Victoria’s Secret for 25 years, retiring as a store manager.
She enjoyed traveling, spending time at the beach and the lake, and shopping.
Mary Ann was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Angola, Indiana.
Survivors include her husband, Leonard Bonner, of Lake James, Angola, Indiana; a daughter, Deborah (Kevin) Brewbaker, of Williamston, Michigan; two grandchildren, Harrison, and Céline; a brother, Terry Smart, of Walled Lake, Michigan; and a sister-in-law, Lee Ann Smart, of Waterford, Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Gerry Smart; and a brother, Christopher Smart.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Father Robert Showers will officiate the service.
There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service at Beams Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to The Sturge-Weber Foundation, 6105 S. Main St., #200, Aurora, CO 80016, on behalf of her granddaughter, or online at Sturge-weber.org.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.