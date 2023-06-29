ANGOLA — Elsie M. Brown, 93, of Angola, Indiana, died on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
She was born to George Ray and Ola Sophia (Kaiser) Schaffter. They preceded her in death.
Elsie graduated from Edon High School in Edon, Ohio, in 1947.
She was a life-long member of the Angola Moose Lodge.
She was a hostess at Captain's Cabin for more than 40 years and retired from the former Moore Business Forms after more than 25 years.
Elsie is survived by her son, Zane Brown, of New York; daughters, Kerry (Robert) Bird, of Hamilton, Indiana, Sue (Steve) Keller, of Quincy, Michigan, and Patty (Mark) Klink, of Angola, Indiana; nine grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Doris Crites, of Camden, Michigan, and Caryl Schaffter, of Cooney, Ohio.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by one granddaughter; three sisters; and four brothers.
Funeral services will be on Monday, July 3, 2023, at 11 a.m., at H.E. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home, Angola, with visitation one hour prior.
Visitation will also be on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at the funeral home from 1-3 p.m.
Burial will follow the service at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Home Sweet Home, Angola.
Arrangements entrusted to H.E. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home, Angola.
