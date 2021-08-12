COLUMBIA CITY — Wendy Anne Thomas, 54, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at home in Whitley County, Indiana.
Wendy was born on June 25, 1967, and was the daughter of Robert "Bob" and Sandra "Sandy" Thomas.
She graduated from Columbia City Joint High School with the Class of 1985.
She was employed at Per Mar Security for SDI and was a member of Columbia City United Methodist Church.
Wendy will be remembered for her love of the Lord, love of her family, her kindness to all, and her free spirit.
Wendy is survived by her sons, Jory Morse, of Georgia; Greyson Kauffman and Colin Kauffman and their father, Kean Kauffman, of Fort Wayne; her mother, Sandy Thomas, of Columbia City; and brothers, Micah (Michelle) Thomas, of Aurora, Indiana, and Joel (Julie) Thomas, of Arvada, Colorado; four nieces and three nephews, whom she dearly loved.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bob Thomas.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, with visitation beginning at noon.
Her brother Joel will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in memory to the Humane Society of Whitley County.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Wendy's family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.