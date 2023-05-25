ALBION — Linda Lou Knafel, 71, of Albion, Indiana, passed away at her home on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
She was born on Jan. 3, 1952, in Goshen, Indiana, to Lee and Jessie (Yoder) Wellman.
Linda married John Knafel July 2, 1971, in Ligonier, Indiana.
Linda retired from the Noble County Assessor’s Office in 2015. She held many positions in Noble County.
Linda was a member of Brimfield United Methodist Church.
She spent much of her time in a bowling league and was part of a Euchre Club. Linda also helped with the Indiana Pork Producers.
She is survived by her adopted sons, Jacob “Jake” (Nichole) Griffiths, of Avilla and Cory (Kelli Myers) Griffiths, of Albion; brothers, Jim Wellman, of Siler City, North Carolina, and Jerry (Janet) Wellman, of Albion; sisters, Ruth Prater, of Easton, Maryland, Coral Moore, of Goshen, Indiana, Janet (Ronnie) Allen, of Ligonier, Indiana, and Nelda (Jerry) Cripe, of New Paris, Indiana; nieces, Tonya Jones, of Albion and Tammy (David) Bremer, of Albion; nephews, Tony (Leslie) Knafel, of Albion and Todd (Missy) Knafel, of Albion; as well as many more nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many close friends and family.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband, John Knafel; parents, Lee and Nadean Wellman; and sisters, Evelyn Winebrenner and Rosalia “Rosie” Green.
Visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m., on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the funeral home, with Pastor Stan Jacobs officiating.
Burial will follow at Sweet Cemetery, Albion, Indiana.
Memorials in memory of Linda, may be directed to DaVita Renal Dialysis, or Shriners Hospital for Children.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book at www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.