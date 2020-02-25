Paul E. “Gene” Hadley, 92, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn.
Updated: February 25, 2020 @ 3:56 am
