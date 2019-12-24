ANGOLA — Orla Mae Wiltse, 81, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at her home.
She was born on July 9, 1938, in Jonesville, to Harry and Melvia (McPhillips) Smith.
Orla married Donald Bruce Wiltse on Dec. 17, 1982, and he preceded her in death in 2014.
She graduated from Coldwater High School in 1955, and was a member of Angola Assembly of God Church and the Red Hat Society.
Survivors include her children, Nicki (Jim) Kumfer, of Alaska, Deniese (Steve) Shively, of Fremont, Brian (Alice) Welch, of Fremont, and Kelli Craft (Jerry) Emery, of Angola; sister, Helen Watson, of Hillsdale, Michigan; brothers, Dale (Jackie) Smith, of Quincy, Michigan, and Fred (Sharon) Watson, of Hillsdale, Michigan; 20 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Donald, Orla was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; one sister; and one grandson.
Funeral services for Orla Mae Wiltse will be held Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy, Michigan, with the Rev. Jeffery L. Gowen officiating.
Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Quincy, Michigan.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, from 6-8 p.m., and again on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at 10 a.m., until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Parkview Hospice.
To view this obituary or send condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
