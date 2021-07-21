LAGRANGE — Bobbie I. “Bob” Brill was guided to heaven when he died on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at the age of 97, in Kendallville, Indiana.
Bob was born in Wolcottville, Indiana, on May 7, 1924, to Russell Reed Brill and Amy Alice Gordon.
Bob was a resident of Wolcottville, Kendallville and LaGrange, Indiana, spending most of his adulthood in LaGrange.
Bob graduated in 1943, from Wolcottville High School. Shortly after graduation, Bob enlisted in the Army.
Bob received his WWII basic training in Fort McClellan, Alabama, in 1943. His military career started in the winter of 1943, when he shipped out of New York aboard the Queen Elizabeth.
Bob was selected to serve with the 65th Division. He served most of this as a Corporal who was the Radio operator for the 259th infantry battalion.
When the 65th Division was broken up, Bob was selected as Special Services to be stationed at Berchtesgaden, in Bavaria, on the German-Austrian border.
Bob returned to the U.S. in 1947, and was awarded with Good Conduct and Marksmanship Medals.
In December 1948, he married the love of his life, Naomi D. Bauman.
The two of them were married for 69 years and 4 months.
Bob also began his non-military career with United Telephone of Indiana in LaGrange, and left in 1986, retiring with 39 years of service.
Once retired, he went to work for Schlemmer’s Hardware in LaGrange where he worked for an additional 15 years.
Bob was a member of the former Wolcottville American Legion and currently LaGrange American Legion Post #215, which he had been a member since 1947 (75 years).
He was also a long-time member of the LaGrange First Presbyterian Church.
Bobbie was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Hugh; his wife, Naomi; and his son-in-law, Gail Woods.
Surviving his death are his two children, Debra S. Woods, of Winona Lake and Michael D. Brill, of Leesburg. Also surviving are his daughter-in-law, Sandi Brill; and his two grandchildren, Christopher Brill, of Elkhart and Cameron Brill, of Leesburg.
A celebration of Bob’s life will take place at First Presbyterian Church, 200 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana, on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at 2 p.m.
The Rev. Kenneth Weaver will officiate the services.
Following will be the graveside service with military honors at his final resting place, Greenwood Cemetery, LaGrange, Indiana.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, from 2-5 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange..
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 200 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, IN 46761.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
