WATERLOO — Marilyn L. Gurtner, 87, died on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at her home in Waterloo, Indiana, with her family at her side.
She was born on March 3, 1936, in Angola, Indiana, to Earl and Edna (Geeting) Wiggins.
Marilyn worked for the DeKalb Central School System for 54 years, spending 44 of those years at McKenney Harrison Elementary School, before retiring in 2008.
She married John Gurtner on March 30, 1957, at Hamilton United Methodist Church in Hamilton, Indiana, and he survives.
Also surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, David and Nancy Gurtner, of Waterloo and Jeff and Linda Gurtner, of Waterloo; three grandchildren, Nikki (Mike) Oberlin, Allie (Jacob) Jones, and John Gurtner; great-grandchildren, Maddie Oberlin, Dylan Oberlin, Macy Oberlin, Adelynn Gurtner and Eleanor Jones; sister, Ruth Carroll, of Waterloo; and two nieces, Jane Wiggins and Janet Wiggins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother and sister-in-law, Roscoe and Nellie Wiggins; brother-in-law, Junior Carroll; and a nephew, Paul Carroll.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, IN 46706, with burial to follow at Waterloo Cemetery.
Calling is on Friday, April 7, 2023, from 2-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in memory of Marilyn, to Promedica Hospice, 2720 DuPont Commerce Court, Suite 210, Fort Wayne, IN 46825, or to the Marilyn Gurtner McKenney Harrison Scholarship Fund.
To send condolences to the family visit www.fellerandclark.com.
