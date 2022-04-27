Matthew Forrester
MADISON — Matthew Philip Forrester, age 65, of Madison, Indiana, and the son of the late Richard “Dick” and Betty Lou (Schrader) Forrester, was born on Oct. 5, 1956, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
From a young age, he was a hard worker, having a paper route with his father and brother in his hometown of Columbia City, Indiana, and later working at his grandparents’ meat market during high school.
Matt graduated from Columbia City High School in 1975, and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Wabash College in 1979, after finishing his coursework a semester early.
Matt joined Home Loan Savings Bank of Fort Wayne in 1985, as Assistant Treasurer. While working at Home Loan Bank, Matt earned his Master of Science Degree in Business Administration in 1987, from St. Francis College.
It was also during that time that he met the love of his life, Andrea L. McKinley, and the two were united in marriage at Columbia City First Church of God on Sept. 12, 1987. This union was blessed with a son, Andrew, in 1989, and a daughter, Meghan, in 1991.
Over the course of 14 years at Home Loan Bank, Matt ascended to Senior Vice President, Treasurer, and CFO, and served the community on the Fort Wayne Neighborhood Housing Partnership and was a member of Kiwanis and Toastmasters. In 1999, he accepted the position of Chief Executive Officer and President of River Valley Financial Bank in Madison.
He served on the Hanover College Board of Trustees for 2010-2018, and as a Director for the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis from 2010-2017. He retired as the Regional Chairman from German American Bank in 2018.
Over the last 15 years, Matt and his family have been faithful partners of North Madison Christian Church, where he served as an elder and a small group leader. After his retirement, Matt enjoyed traveling with his wife and being “Bobo” to his three grandchildren whom he adored.
Mr. Forrester entered his eternal home with Jesus on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky, with his loving family by his side.
His life will be cherished by his wife of almost 35 years, Andrea “Andy” Forrester, of Madison; his children, Andrew Forrester and his wife, Kendra, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Meghan Welty and her husband, Brye, of Hanover, Indiana; his grandchildren, Graham Welty, Kenton Forrester and Quinn Welty; his brother, Mark Forrester and his wife, Connie, of Columbia City, Indiana; his in-laws, James “Jim” and Vonne McKinley, of Columbia City; his sister-in-law, Marsha Vermilion and her husband, Ron, of Marion, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Scott Forrester; his infant brother, David Richard Forrester; and his brother-in-law, Gregory Wayne McKinley.
Funeral services were conducted on Monday, April 25, 2022 at North Madison Christian Church, Madison, Indiana. Interment followed at Fairmount Cemetery.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to North Madison Christian Church or the Life Choices Clinic Endowment at the Community Foundation of Madison and Jefferson County. Contributions may be made at the Lytle Welty Funeral Home or at lytlewelty.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.