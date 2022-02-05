COLUMBIA CITY — Susan J. McQueen, 74, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Feb, 1, 2022, at her home.
Born on Oct. 8, 1947, in Wolf Lake, she was the first born child of Morris and Norma (Marrs) Sheets.
Sue grew up in rural Whitley County and graduated from Columbia City High School with the Class of 1966.
On Oct. 1, 1966, she married James McQueen at Trinity United Methodist Church in Columbia City.
Sue began her work career at Midwest Life Insurance. She then worked in the law offices of Bloom-Bloom-Fleck and then Whiteleather. In the early 1990s, Sue began working for Chemical Engineering for 10 years before working for the Whitley County Prosecutor's office with their 4D Program. Susie retired in 2016.
She had been involved with the American Business Women's Association where she had served as President, Vice President, Secretary, several Chairmanships and was awarded Woman of the Year; the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce, where she had been a past president; and the Union Busy Bells.
Family meant the most to Sue and she loved being at any of her grandsons' events or having morning coffee with her sister. She found relaxation tending to her flower gardens and crocheting.
Survivors include her son, Kevin McQueen; daughter, Tricia (Jeremy ) Kilgore; grandchildren, Hayden Kilgore, JT Kilgore, Bentley Kilgore, Jessica McQueen and Hunter McQueen; brother, Mike (Jill ) Sheets; sister, Janet (Ron) Hindbaugh; and brother, Dennis (Diane) Sheets; brothers-in-law, Ron (Julie) McQueen and Scott (Tam) McQueen; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Bailey.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Jim McQueen on Nov. 18, 2018; and a grandson, Kody McQueen.
Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at the funeral home.
Burial will take place at Union Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given in her memory to National Kidney Foundation.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Susan's family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.