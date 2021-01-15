ANGOLA — John A. Hill III, 73, of Angola, Indiana and Parrish, Florida passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. He was born on June 11, 1947 in Marshall, Missouri, to John A. Hill Jr. and Joyce (Hayes) Hill, the oldest of three children.
John graduated from Raytown High School in 1965 where he participated in football and track. He later attended the University of Missouri at Columbia, Missouri where he was a member of the Phi Psi fraternity.
John enlisted in the Army in 1967 and was very proud of his nearly eight years of service. He was an instructor at the Army Ranger School, served a tour in Vietnam with the 1st Air Cav, and recruited for the Volunteer Army. After retiring from service with the rank of Captain, he continued to advocate for disabled benefits for veterans.
John worked for many years in the field of sales and marketing. In 2001 he retired as the International Sales Manager for Hayes Lemmerz Wheels.
John had a compassionate, giving heart and never met a stranger. He loved the outdoors and being on the water. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, golf, fishing and scuba diving. His favorite memories were made spending time with his family and friends.
He was active in several organizations. He was a member of DeMolay, the Masonic Lodge (Scottish Rite & York Rite), Shriners, Elks, DAV, and the American Legion. He belonged to the Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes in Angola where he served as Elder and Treasurer for several years. He was active with the Boy Scouts of America where he earned the rank of Eagle Scout and at the time was the youngest Eagle Scout in the state. He was also a member of the Order of the Arrow.
John is survived by his wife, Susan Hill of Parrish, Florida and Angola, Indiana; daughters, Christina (Erik) Fox of Buchanan, Virginia, Tammy (Lanny South) Hill of Wesson, Mississippi; grandchildren, Lauren and Andrew Fox, Parker and Joanna Hill-South; sister, Diane (Jim) DeLong of Raytown, Missouri; sister-in-law Judy (Jim) Knapp of Blue Springs, Missouri and numerous nephews, great-nephews and a great-niece.
A memorial is planned for this summer at the Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes, Angola, Indiana or to the Wounded Warriors Project.
