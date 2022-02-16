AUBURN — Silas G. M. Hosek-Johnston, age 14, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at his Auburn home.
Silas was born on Dec. 11, 2007, in Battle Creek, Michigan, to Dyrak Johnston and Jaq Hosek.
He was an eighth-grade student at DeKalb Middle School, where he had lots of friends and was very outgoing and funny. He enjoyed taking part in school activities, especially having a good time at the dances. He liked joking around with his friends and the staff at the school.
In his free time, Silas enjoyed mastering his BMX stunts. He also liked dirt bikes and motorcycles. He would help his Uncle David build homes when he could. He enjoyed playing video games, listening to music and collecting knives. He loved nature and being outside with animals, especially with his Uncle David’s dog and swimming in Grandma’s pool and Grandpa's swamp.
Silas was kind, loving and caring. He had a big heart and he was always willing to help others, he will be greatly missed!
Survivors include his dad, Dyrak Johnston, of Auburn; his mom, Jaq Hosek of Flint, Michigan; sister, Medda Hosek of Flint, Michigan; grandmas, Jill Lord, of Marshall, Michigan, and Diedra Hosek, of Marshall, Michigan; grandpas, Philip Johnston, of Auburn and Daniel Gibbs, of Olivet, Michigan; cousin and best friend, Marie Leach Johnston, of Albion, Michigan; aunts and uncles, David Johnston, Dawn Laferty, Andrea Johnston, Chris Combs, Amanda Hosek, Jennifer Hosek, Mitchell Hosek, Nicole Stanton, Daniel Gibbs Jr., Samantha Gibbs and Cassandra Pomery; and many other loving aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his grandpa, Charles Hosek; and sister, Shana Hosek.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, from 1-5 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Memorial donations may be directed to the Silas’s family in care of Feller and Clark Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
