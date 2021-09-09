GARRETT — Randolph J. Delauder, age 85, of Garrett, Indiana, passed on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital.
Mr. Delauder was born on Feb. 13, 1936, in Philippi, West Virginia, to Stanley and Pearl (Bryan) Delauder.
He married Dorothy Goble on Aug. 16, 1958, in Auburn. She resides in Garrett.
Mr. Delauder worked for Electric Motors in Garrett, and then he worked for many years at Zollner Pistons in Fort Wayne, retiring in 1997. He also worked on the side as a carpenter and handy man for people over many years.
He always planted a big garden every year and worked very hard to keep his garden weed free and looking good. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Dorothy Delauder, of Garrett; daughter, Sherry Terry, of Kendallville; daughter and son-in-law, Charlotte and Jonathan Miller, of Avilla; son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Deanna Delauder, of Garrett; seven grandchildren, Nathan Miller, Ryan (Megan) Miller, Michael (Katie) Taulbee, Eric (Raven) Terry, Zachary (Kirston) Delauder, Chelsea Miller and Jessica (Corey) New; 13 great-grandchildren; brother; Denver Delauder, of Belington, of West Virginia; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 11 brothers and sisters; and son-in-law, Gary Terry.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
