GARRETT — Rosemary J. Walton, 88, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Rosemary was born Oct. 18, 1934, in Kansas City, Missouri. Rosemary lived at Holiday Lakes for 54 years and loved her home there.
She was a Travel Agent from 1965-2009, owning her own agency, Walton Travel, from 1984-2009, in Auburn and then Garrett.
She was a founding member and Elder at Saint Andrew Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Auburn. Rosemary loved the Lord, family, her church, traveling and her pet dogs over the years.
She was very active in attending athletics, theater, music and scholar activities of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rosemary also enjoyed volunteering throughout the years for the March of Dimes, Hospice, and mentoring at the Garrett Schools.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Sherry Walton, of Leo, and Steve and Lynn Walton, of Fort Wayne; daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Sam LaTurner, of Avilla; sister and brother-in-law, Sherry and Buzz Wink, of Fort Wayne; brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Karine McCall, of Montecito, California; grandchildren, Mary (Jason) Wilges, of Fort Wayne; Lisa (Greg) Scudder, of Shelbyville, Alisha (Will) Key, of Fort Wayne; Tanya (Chris) Freeman, of Auburn; Shad (Cathy) Smith, of Laurens, Iowa, and Cassidi (Eric) Dupree, of Tucson, Arizona; 26 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, John Robert “Bob” Walton; father, Trenouth Ray McCall; mother, Wilma (Coburn) Jefferies; and a grandson, Zach Walton.
Visitation for Rosemary will be held on Monday, May 15, 2023, from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m., at St. Andrew Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 316 W. 4th St., Auburn.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior at St. Andrew Evangelical Presbyterian Church.
The Rev. Adam Reasner will be officiating.
Burial will be held at Cedar Creek Cemetery, Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew Evangelical Presbyterian Church, DeKalb Pregnancy Center, or Wounded Warriors.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.