LINCOLN, Maine — Deborah Kathleen Argast (née Hanson) of Lincoln, Maine, died on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, after an eight-month war with pancreatic cancer. Family was close by her side.
Deb was born in Sioux City, Iowa, on Sept. 11, 1952, and raised in Sioux City; Maryville, Missouri, and Casper, Wyoming.
Deb saw beauty wherever she traveled and recognized the beauty in everyone she met. She might fancy a flower in her garden, savor a simple home-cooked meal, collect shells or rocks on a family trip, or take a photo collage of mushrooms growing along a trail. She sometimes remarked how she delighted as a child in Casper, finding shiny bits of mica in the rocks around her home. Simple faith in the goodness of God and recognizing the intrinsic value of every individual animated her life.
Studious in her early years, Deb graduated from Central High Castle on the Hill and Morningside College, ultimately completing an MLS from Indiana University in Bloomington.
Deb was always active and loved to travel. She completed the 468-mile Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, when she was a young teacher of Math, English and French in Manila, Iowa; and always looked forward to time on the road whether it was a day trip, the annual family vacation to Bancroft, Ontario, or more exotic locations like Naples, Italy, Tokyo, Japan, or Alaska, at Christmas.
Deb was defined by her love of family and service to the community. Deb could be found face-painting children as Fifi The Clown or as Mrs. Claus, creating programs for the public library, singing in the community choir, playing in the Robinson Chapel praise band, volunteering with the Lincoln Historical Society, baking pies for the monthly bean suppers at the Congregational Church, serving the mission of the tourism board, contributing programs to the Garrett Museum of Art, responding generously to any organization that asked for her help, or simply taking joy in sharing food with neighbors.
Deb lived and worked for more than 30 years in Garrett and Auburn, Indiana, mostly as Manager of the Children’s Department at Eckhart Public Library in Auburn.
She married Scott Argast on Dec. 28, 1991. They have one son, David, who brings them great joy, and his wife, Alexis, whom Deb considered a treasured daughter.
Despite her many activities, Deb always had time to love and care for her family. She stood by her spouse in times that were good and bad, and she was always a vocal and active supporter of David in his many activities in school, Boy Scouts, on the soccer pitch, at the hockey rink and on the baseball field.
Deb loved her family and her family loves Deb. We miss her beautiful singing and guitar playing, her chicken noodle and pork chop dinners (and the way she always made so much that it could never be finished without sharing), her Christmas decorating and "burma-shave" signs she put out when family returned home for the holiday, and we miss her funny red hat and her attention-grabbing yoo-hoos. Most of all we simply miss her. We are very proud of Deb and the many talents she so generously shared.
After retirement, Deb moved in 2017 to Lincoln, Maine, where she lived until her death. She often commented on Maine’s rugged beauty and took delight in her gardens and blueberry bushes along Cold Stream Pond, though she was disappointed not to see more moose. Most of all she loved the people who she and her family found to be warm, welcoming and generous.
Deb was predeceased by her mother and father, Shirley and Marion Hanson; and brothers, Mark Hanson (Mari) and Rodney Hanson (Janet).
Surviving are her spouse, Anne Scott Argast; son, David Argast (Alexis); sister, Cynthia Schanke (Garry); five nephews; and one niece.
She was the best sister, aunt, mother and spouse anyone could want.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, with calling at 9:30 a.m., and services at 10 a.m., at First Congregational Church, 19 School St., in Lincoln.
Pastor Bill Chesley will officiate.
A celebration of life will be held from 2-3:30 p.m., on June 12, 2021, in the Garden at Presbyterian Church, along W. 12th St., in Auburn, Indiana.
At Deb’s request, this will be a festive event and include Dixieland music by the Farmland Jazz Band of Fort Wayne.
Respecting Deb’s devotion to service, the family requests in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the food bank in either Auburn, Indiana, or Lincoln, Maine. Arrangements in care of Lamson Funeral Home, 7 Lee Road, Lincoln, ME 04457.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.lamsonfh.com.
Thank-you Deb for sharing your life with us. Thank-you Lord for giving Deb life to share.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.