AVILLA — Donald William Fischer Jr., of New Haven, formerly of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at IU Health University Hospital in Indianapolis.
He was born on April 16, 1968, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Donald William Fischer Sr., and Esther (Landez) Fischer.
Don was a designer by trade and started DW Fischer Home Designs. He enjoyed sports of all kinds, including basketball and golf; loved going to the beach and spending time with his family.
Don is survived by his sons, Harrison (Tanner) Fischer, of Avilla, Lucas (Karinna) Fischer of Atlanta, Georgia, and Donald William Fischer III, of Roanoke; father, Donald (Connie) Fischer Sr., of Fort Wayne; mother, Esther Fischer, of Avilla; granddaughter, Emery Fischer; brother, Bernard (Nikki) Fischer, of Kendallville; and sister, Sonja Hollis, of Avilla. Also surviving is his fiance', Linda Weil, of New Haven.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon, on Monday, Feb 7, 2022, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Avilla, with visitation from 10 a.m., until Mass.
Father Dave Voors will officiate. Burial will be at St. Marys Catholic Cemetery, Avilla. Contributions in Don's memory may be directed to Indiana Donor Network Foundation (www.indianadonornetwork.org)
To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla.
