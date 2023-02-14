ASHLEY — Victoria L. Frost-Elftmann, 64, of Ashley, Indiana, formerly of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at her home.
Victoria was born on Oct. 14, 1958, in Monroe, Michigan.
Victoria was a team leader at Kautex.
Victoria will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She loved dogs, camping, motorcycle riding and spending time in Florida, and Tennessee.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis Elftmann, of Ashley; daughters and sons-in-law, Terra and Steven Richards, of Hamilton, and Lisa and Patrick Karamol, of Auburn; stepsons, Sean Elftmann, of Fremont, Ohio, and Seth (Caroline) Elftmann, of Sandusky, Ohio; grandchildren, Blake Richards, Taylor Richards, Landyn Karamol and Laney Karamol; half-brothers, Jim Frost, of Washington, and Bill Frost, of Alabama.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Nancy Meyette; and two brothers, Steven Meyette and Mark Meyette.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Victoria’s home, 305 Chapel Lane, Ashley, IN 46705.
The family would like to thank Stillwater Hospice for the wonderful care that they provided.
Memorial donations may be made to DeKalb Humane Society.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
