Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 48F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.