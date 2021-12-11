KENDALLVILLE — Norman Dean Hartman, age 76, of Kendallville, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Mr. Hartman was born in Kendallville on June 28, 1945, to the late Victor and Mildred (Smith) Hartman.
Norm was raised on a farm near Helmer and he honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He married Dora Mae Lash at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kendallville.
Norm was a tool and die maker and employed with AMT of Fort Wayne before retiring in 2012. He loved antique and muscle cars, spending time outdoors, working in his yard and visiting with his family and friends. He especially loved spending time with his grandkids and attending their activities and events. Norm was a loving and kind husband, father and grandfather.
His family will deeply miss him.
Survivors include his wife, Dora Mae Hartman of Kendallville; son, Troy and Christine Hartman of Kendallville; son, Kevin and Angela Hartman of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Blake Hartman, Hannah Hartman, Logan Hartman and Celeste Hartman; brother, Duane and Joyce Hartman of Pleasant Lake; sister, Beverly High of Ashley; and sister, Rovena High of Garrett.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Leroy Hartman.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 4-6:30 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. at Hite Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Booher officiating. There will be an hour of visitation at 10 a.m. prior to the funeral service.
Burial with military honors will take place at Fairfield Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Celeste Hartman, Logan Hartman, Blake Hartman, Ralph Poyser, Allen High, Tony High and Zack Smith.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Legion Post 86 or VFW Post 2749, Kendallville.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
