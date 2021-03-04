AUBURN — James R. Koehl, 67, died on Wednesday March 3, 2021, at his home in Auburn, Indiana.
He was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on April 22, 1953, to Robert A. and Gloria J. (Kiefer) Koehl.
Jim worked for many years at Electric Motors and Specialty in Garrett.
He was known as “Security” to all his neighbors. He patrolled the neighborhood with his faithful dog “Bud” on his golf cart.
Jim was a member of DeKalb County Horseman’s Association. He enjoyed being around and helping with events. He served as club director for many years. Jim played Santa for a number of years and enjoyed riding in the Garrett Christmas Parade.
Jim will be greatly missed by his “sixth sister” (as he often called her), Linda Schurr Carunchia and her husband, Mark. Linda, Mark and their family have always been close, and since Jim never really left the neighborhood, he was always a constant in in their lives. They always knew he was there for them. Linda considered Jim her brother also, and he was a terrific grandpa to her kids and grandkids.
He married Margaret (Means) Custer on Sept. 14, 1985, in Auburn, and she passed away on Jan. 19, 2019.
Surviving along with his dog, Bud, are three brothers and five sisters, Robert A. Koehl Jr., of Canton, Michigan, Steven Edward Koehl, of Geneva, Illinois, David Charles Koehl, of Mishawaka, Beverly Ann Porter, of Butler, Teresa Ann Thorne, of Leo, Ruth Ann Reinhold, of Garrett, Mary Esselburn, of Fort Wayne and Dorothy Atkinson, of New Haven.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers, George Koehl and Donald Koehl; and sister, Laura Koehl.
Services will be at 10 a.m., on Saturday March 6, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
Calling is one hour prior to the service from 9-10 a.m., on Saturday at the funeral home.
Masks and social distancing are required per the State Mandate.
Memorials may be given in Jim’s name to DeKalb County Horseman’s Association.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
