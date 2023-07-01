COLUMBIA CITY — Kenneth Ray Hoffman, 85, of Columbia City, Indiana, "went home to heaven" peacefully at 6 a.m., on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at his home.
Kenny was born on Dec. 11, 1937, in Wolf Lake, Indiana. He was the son of the late Raymond and Verda (Fry) Hoffman.
He started school at the age of 5 at Coesse School and graduated from Coesse High School in 1955. Kenny was taught at an early age the key to success was hard work and honesty. He was a dedicated, loyal and humble man, deeply devoted to his family, faith, and community.
On June 5, 1964, Kenny married the love of his life, Ruth Palmer, and together they raised their five children. Kenny has lived in his present home for 82 years.
Kenny was a life-long farmer. He has spent his entire life in agriculture with a special love for raising cattle. He made many trips to Virginia, close to 40 years, to buy cattle for the farm. He was still helping with the farming alongside his son, Gary, until two months ago.
Kenny enjoyed fishing, playing sports, and watching his children and grandchildren participate in sports. A proud Hoosier, he was an avid fan of IU basketball and the Cubbies in baseball.
He was a dedicated member of the Army National Guard, retiring after 21 years, as Command Sergeant Major.
Kenny was an active member in Churubusco Church of the Nazarene. He served his church in many capacities over the last 50-plus years, including church board, finance and building committees, usher/counter and head greeter, and helping with many building projects. Wherever Kenny was needed, he served. He loved helping with the Sunday school children. He found joy in sharing "Words of Wisdom" with the teen class and being surrounded by their youthful energy. "Train up a child in the way he should go, even when he is old, he will not depart from it." Proverbs 22:6, was a guiding principle in Kenny's life. Kenny also served on the Production Credit Advisory Board for many years.
Kenny is survived by his loving wife, Ruth Hoffman, of 59 years; his children, Kenny W. Hoffman, Gary (Melinda) Hoffman, Candy Whitener and James Hoffman; his sister-in-law, Marsha Hoffman; 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Verda Hoffman; daughter, Debra Hoffman Hall; grandson, James Kenneth Hoffman; brothers, Richard, Robert and Jerry Hoffman; and sister, Patty Starkey.
The funeral service was held on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Churubusco Church of the Nazarene.
Preferred memorials may be made to Churubusco Church of the Nazarene.
